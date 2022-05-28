Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,915. The company has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

