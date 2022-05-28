Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.93 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

