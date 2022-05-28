Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
CLOV opened at $2.71 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.75.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.