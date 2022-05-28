Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:RFI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $18.02.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.