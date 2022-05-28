Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 16,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,973. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.