Comparing Augmedix (AUGX) and Its Peers

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Augmedix to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augmedix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -77.52% -251.74% -53.94% Augmedix Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Augmedix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Augmedix Competitors 1405 6891 12240 348 2.55

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 219.91%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.34%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million -$17.85 million -3.52 Augmedix Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 16.92

Augmedix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Augmedix peers beat Augmedix on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

