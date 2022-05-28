Comparing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,792.22 -$40.33 million N/A N/A UpHealth $123.79 million 0.91 -$340.90 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01%

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 638.92%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 973.72%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Better Therapeutics.

Summary

UpHealth beats Better Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

