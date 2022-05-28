Comparing Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borqs Technologies and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 331.17%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.66 -$35.50 million N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 43.15 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Borqs Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies (Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

