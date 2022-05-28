Comparing CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Montrose Environmental Group and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 CGI 2 0 10 0 2.67

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.93, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. CGI has a consensus price target of $121.24, indicating a potential upside of 42.06%. Given CGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -3.89% -1.47% -0.45% CGI 11.49% 20.92% 9.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and CGI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 2.24 -$25.33 million ($1.36) -30.31 CGI $9.63 billion 2.12 $1.08 billion $4.60 18.55

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CGI beats Montrose Environmental Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

