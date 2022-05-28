Comparing Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) and Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Sierra Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 14.51 -$157.92 million ($1.94) -4.16 Sierra Oncology $300,000.00 4,458.91 -$94.66 million ($6.77) -8.09

Sierra Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Sierra Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Sierra Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sierra Oncology 0 4 1 0 2.20

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 280.01%. Sierra Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.90%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sierra Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Sierra Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals -188.95% -66.73% -53.68% Sierra Oncology N/A -76.49% -69.85%

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Sierra Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor. The company also develops SRA515, a selective bromodomain-containing protein 4 inhibitor; and SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1. It has the license agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize SRA141, a small molecule kinase inhibitor targeting Cdc7; AstraZeneca AB; and CRT Pioneer Fund LP. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

