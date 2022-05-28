Comparing The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

The India Fund (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The India Fund alerts:

This table compares The India Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.88 $27.78 million $1.24 9.85

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The India Fund.

Dividends

The India Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The India Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The India Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of The India Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The India Fund has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The India Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The India Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The India Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the IFC Investable India Index. The India Fund, Inc. was formed on December 27, 1993 and is domiciled in the Singapore.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.