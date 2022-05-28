Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

