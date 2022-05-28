Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.17.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

