Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the April 30th total of 127,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.02 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 64,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $115,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 262,525 shares of company stock valued at $511,278 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

