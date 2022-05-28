COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the April 30th total of 752,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSovereign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of COMS opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)
ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.
