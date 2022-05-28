Contrasting Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) & IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inuvo has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inuvo and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -11.12% -22.85% -17.30% IDW Media 8.05% 16.04% 9.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million 0.98 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -7.00 IDW Media $32.42 million 0.54 -$5.39 million $0.25 5.64

IDW Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDW Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDW Media beats Inuvo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

IDW Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

