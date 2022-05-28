Contrasting MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get MoneyLion alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MoneyLion and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.79%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 134.52%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57% Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.41 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.85 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -10.93

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.