Contrasting Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hub Group and Singularity Future Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hub Group presently has a consensus target price of $91.93, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Hub Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hub Group and Singularity Future Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $4.23 billion 0.60 $171.47 million $7.12 10.31 Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 19.50 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 5.24% 18.49% 10.22% Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

Volatility & Risk

Hub Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hub Group beats Singularity Future Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 1,000 tractors and 4,600 trailers to its customers, as well as the driver staffing, management, and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 43,750 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 450 refrigerated, 53-foot containers; and leased approximately 250 dry, 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

