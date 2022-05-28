Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

VLRS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

