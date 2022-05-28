Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $175,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth $296,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $797,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $9.97 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.