Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 6,501,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

