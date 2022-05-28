Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.77.
A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 6,501,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.
Corteva Company Profile
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
