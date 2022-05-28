Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

