Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will report $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.13 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.