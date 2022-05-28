Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $72.58 on Friday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $136,679,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $89,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

