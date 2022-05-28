Covalon Technologies (COV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 30th.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.94 million during the quarter.

CVE COV traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$2.09. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of C$54.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.15.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

