Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COWN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.