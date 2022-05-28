Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the April 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CREX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.04%.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Stephen Nesbit purchased 171,800 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 91,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,913.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 357,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,318.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 338,505 shares of company stock valued at $276,506. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

