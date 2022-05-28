Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 67.3% in May

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $4.54 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.