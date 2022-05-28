Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Insider Charles Spicer Buys 15,435 Shares of Stock

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) insider Charles Spicer acquired 15,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £14,971.95 ($18,839.75).
Shares of LON CREO opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.23) on Friday. Creo Medical Limited has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.32.
Creo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
