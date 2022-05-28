CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 86.5% in May

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the April 30th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CRH stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CRH (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
