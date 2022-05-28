CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 86.5% in May

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the April 30th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CRH stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

