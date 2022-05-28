Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CWGL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 5,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 9.94. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.33.
Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter.
Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.