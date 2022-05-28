Critical Review: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) & Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -292.18% -125.96% Miromatrix Medical -62,805.01% -38.24% -34.83%

51.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 103.84 -$28.67 million ($1.84) -0.98 Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 2,742.27 -$14.67 million N/A N/A

Miromatrix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 535.36%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 450.00%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Miromatrix Medical.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Miromatrix Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

