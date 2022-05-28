Critical Survey: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) vs. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 78.46% 7.88% 3.97% Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A -0.40%

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.78 $83.63 million $2.70 6.51 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

