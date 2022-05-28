CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. 162,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

