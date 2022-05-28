CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.29 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 760,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

