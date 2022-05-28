CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $40.54 on Thursday. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 46.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CTS by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

