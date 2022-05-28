Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

