Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

