Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CURLF opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

