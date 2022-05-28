CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 90,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,313. CURE Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.95% and a negative net margin of 245.24%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

