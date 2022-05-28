CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,642,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 2,662,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 529.7 days.

Shares of CYAGF stock remained flat at $$10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

