CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.16.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.