Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 728,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,700. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

