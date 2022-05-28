D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS remained flat at $$1.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 233,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $254.26 million during the quarter. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 443.35%. On average, analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,361 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 94.5% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $24,733,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the period.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

