Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

DKILY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 992,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,225. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

