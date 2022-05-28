Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $168,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25.

On Friday, March 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68.

DDOG stock traded up $8.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,506,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,416. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.