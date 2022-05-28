DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,490. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.