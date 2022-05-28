DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 525,054 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,227 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.