Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Up 80.8% in May

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

