Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DLCAW stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 921,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246,898 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter.

